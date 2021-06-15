Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 15,419 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $762.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

