Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 463,509 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 862,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463,509 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,057,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

AUY stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

