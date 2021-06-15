Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 75,067 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of National Bank worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.