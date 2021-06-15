Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.68.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

