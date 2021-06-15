Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

