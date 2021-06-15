Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.97.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.