adbank (ADB) Tops One Day Volume of $31,570.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $31,570.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00778361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043096 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.