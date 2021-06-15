Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,508.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,296.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

