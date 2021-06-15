Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ADPPF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65. Adler Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Get Adler Group alerts:

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.