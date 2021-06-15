ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

