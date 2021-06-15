Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,583.60 ($33.75).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,110 ($40.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,834.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,233 ($29.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

