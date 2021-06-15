Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Adobe worth $3,817,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.48.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.31. 33,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,603. The firm has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $561.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.