ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of ADTRAN worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

