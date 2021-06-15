Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATEYY. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Advantest stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.56. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

