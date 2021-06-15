Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the May 13th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advaxis by 54.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 471,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advaxis by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

