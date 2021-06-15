Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Announces Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

ADXS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.40. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advaxis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 292.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advaxis were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

