Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Announces Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
ADXS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.40. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.
Advaxis Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.