Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

ADXS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advaxis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 292.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advaxis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

