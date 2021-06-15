Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 768.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

