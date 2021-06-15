Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

