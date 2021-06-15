Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

