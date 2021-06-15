Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $198.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

