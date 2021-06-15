Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

AEB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 11,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.