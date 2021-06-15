Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.28. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

