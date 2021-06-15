Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $150.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.63. 225,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,983. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.