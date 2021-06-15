ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in May

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.