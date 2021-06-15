Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 863.54 ($11.28). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26), with a volume of 276,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

Get Aggreko alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 864.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.82.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.