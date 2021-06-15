AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP remained flat at $$25.15 during trading on Tuesday. 46,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,995. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

