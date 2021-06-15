Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $80.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $81.50 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $329.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $390.06 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

ADC stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,439. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

