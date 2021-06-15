AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

AIB Group stock remained flat at $$3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

