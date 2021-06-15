Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $101,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARAY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

