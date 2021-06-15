Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $170,000 in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENIA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enel Américas by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enel Américas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enel Américas by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enel Américas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

