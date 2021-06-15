Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.79. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.61, with a volume of 431,904 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.66.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6288157 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.