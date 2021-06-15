Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 4.4%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 6,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 263,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

