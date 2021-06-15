Alistair Mackintosh Buys 25,000 Shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) insider Alistair Mackintosh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £25,250 ($32,989.29).

ADIG opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £319.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.87%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

