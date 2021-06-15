Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 768,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. WBI Investments grew its stake in Accenture by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,724,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective (up from $313.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

Accenture stock opened at $285.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.97. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

