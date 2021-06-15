Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 2,702 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,571,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.67. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.