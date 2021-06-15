Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

