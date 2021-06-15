Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 271 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

