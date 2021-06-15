Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($5.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $19.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.28. 2,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

