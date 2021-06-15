Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $131,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

