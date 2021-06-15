Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $172,000.

OTCMKTS:CFFVU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

