Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of The Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 42.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

