Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of The Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 42.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $264,000.
Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
