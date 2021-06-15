Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SC opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

