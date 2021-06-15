Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

