Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.39 Million in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YI. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 111 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YI stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. 111, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on 111 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

