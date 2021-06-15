Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 24,960 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.