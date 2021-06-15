Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,432 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $989,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $4,158,241. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

AGM opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

