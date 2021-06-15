Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.