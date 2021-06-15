AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACV stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $33.47. 22,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,159. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,948 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

