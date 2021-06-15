Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 244,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

